First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $38.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.