First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

UPS opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

