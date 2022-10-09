First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

