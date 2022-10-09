First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.35. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

