Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,632.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $403.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

