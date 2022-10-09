Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

