Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 41612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Dundee Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$105.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

