DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 8,391 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

