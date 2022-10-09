Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $261,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

