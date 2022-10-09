Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.