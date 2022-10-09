Country Club Bank GFN Takes $5.61 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,947 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

