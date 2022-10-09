Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

