Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $385,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

