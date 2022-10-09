Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.