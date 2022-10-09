CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

