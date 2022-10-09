CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

