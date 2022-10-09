CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

