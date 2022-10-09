Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 753,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,784,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 10,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.