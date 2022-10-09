Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,336 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PHDG opened at $34.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

