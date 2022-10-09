Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SilverCrest Metals worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $811.22 million, a PE ratio of -554.00 and a beta of 1.05.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

