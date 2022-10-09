Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

