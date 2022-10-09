Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.36 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

