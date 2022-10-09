Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

NYSE:JBL opened at $60.20 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

