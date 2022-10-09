Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.