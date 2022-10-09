Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XHR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

