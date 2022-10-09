Barclays Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.