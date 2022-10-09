Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.26

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$64.26 and last traded at C$64.51, with a volume of 1014740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.91. The stock has a market cap of C$77.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

