Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

