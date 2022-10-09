Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.88

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $29.94. Autohome shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 294,548 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 50.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.