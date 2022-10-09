Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.34.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

