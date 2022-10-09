ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

