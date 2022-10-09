Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,306,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 964.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

