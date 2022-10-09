Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 151,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,208,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

