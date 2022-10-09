Advisor Resource Council Purchases 5,302 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $125.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

