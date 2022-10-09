AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,293.67 ($15.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($16.67), with a volume of 6,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABDP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £315.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7,666.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,293.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.49.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

