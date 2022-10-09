919 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $403.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

