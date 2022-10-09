6,011 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

