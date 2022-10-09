3,000 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day moving average is $227.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

