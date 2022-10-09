2,199 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

