Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

