Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $504.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.86. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

