Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $32.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 159.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,981 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 153.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

