Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.