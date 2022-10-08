Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

