Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Moderna by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,728,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

