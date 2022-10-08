Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 8,042 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 26.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.9% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.