Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 140,580 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 42.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $256,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

