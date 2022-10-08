Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

