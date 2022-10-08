VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Down 4.3%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 8,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUZZ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

