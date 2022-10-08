Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 85.4% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

